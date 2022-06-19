Quent Capital LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quanta Services by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,918,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR opened at $113.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

