1,284 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $6,282,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 18.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

