Quent Capital LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SONY stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.94 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

