Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,861 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

