Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 329 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM opened at $428.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.54. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.38.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

