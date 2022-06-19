Quent Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,423 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.52 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

