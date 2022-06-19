Quent Capital LLC Buys Shares of 490 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $161.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $156.79 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.71.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

