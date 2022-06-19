Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 508 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,814 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,475,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,609,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,635,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $269.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.