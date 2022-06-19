Quent Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 939 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

