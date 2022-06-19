230 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,774,290,000 after buying an additional 223,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.20.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $234.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.35 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

