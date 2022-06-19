64,668 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

F stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

