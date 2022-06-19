WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Reduced by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,383 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

WRK stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

