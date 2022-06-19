BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $501,229.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,639 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,134 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

BMRN opened at $76.08 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.