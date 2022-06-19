Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $380.30 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.98. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

