Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 87,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

