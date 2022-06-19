Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

