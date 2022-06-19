Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 317 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 747,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 303,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

NYSE APH opened at $62.90 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

