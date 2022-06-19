Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $192.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

