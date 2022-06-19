Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $23,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after buying an additional 174,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,235,000 after buying an additional 173,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after buying an additional 128,139 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

