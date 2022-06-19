Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kismet Acquisition Two stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAII. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 991.3% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,025,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 1,839,649 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 36.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,499,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 10.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 848,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 79,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 132.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 427,698 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

