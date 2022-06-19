Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,967,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,946,000 after purchasing an additional 951,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

