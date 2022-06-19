Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Increases By 24.0%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 274,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $8.24.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

