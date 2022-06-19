Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 290,426 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

