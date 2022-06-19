Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 98 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $135.76 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.64%.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

