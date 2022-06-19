Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Expands By 23.9%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.36. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 2.48%.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.