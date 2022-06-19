Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Expands By 23.9%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.36. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

