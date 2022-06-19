Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $320.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.04.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
