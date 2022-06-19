Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $320.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.