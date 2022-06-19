Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

LBRDK opened at $109.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.67. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

