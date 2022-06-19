McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Up 24.1% in May

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,831,751. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,825.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

MCK opened at $300.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.22. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

