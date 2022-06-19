Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Up 24.0% in May

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 196,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 131.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 104,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

LCUT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $228.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.40 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

