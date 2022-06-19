Short Interest in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rises By 24.4%

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 895,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $95,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 696,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Shares of OC opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

