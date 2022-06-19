Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $183.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 48,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

