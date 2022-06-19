Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Rises By 24.5%

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 441,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in National Bank by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. National Bank has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About National Bank (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

