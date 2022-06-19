SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Up 24.8% in May

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. SFL’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SFL will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

