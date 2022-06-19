Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Purchases 10,000 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,797.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Global Gp Llc bought 6,545 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $133,910.70.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Global Gp Llc bought 6,940 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Global Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

