Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Acquires A$253,250.00 in Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Justin Milne bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$253,250.00 ($175,868.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

