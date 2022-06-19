Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Acquires A$253,250.00 in Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Justin Milne bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$253,250.00 ($175,868.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Tabcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.