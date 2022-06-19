Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TTC opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $89.72. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $115.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

