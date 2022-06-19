H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Buys C$254,932.00 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,551,000 shares in the company, valued at C$19,769,976.60.

TSE HR.UN opened at C$11.99 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.21.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.