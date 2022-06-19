Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,937 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.67. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Ambarella by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 63.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
