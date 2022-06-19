Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,937 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.67. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Ambarella by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 63.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

