SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Sells $274,000.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
