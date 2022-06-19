SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Sells $274,000.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

