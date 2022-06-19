Short Interest in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Declines By 15.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $40.24 on Friday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.