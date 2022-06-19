Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$337,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,779,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$593,050,300.26.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$78.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,259.50.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$332,414.50.

On Monday, May 9th, Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00.

Shares of TOU opened at C$67.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$29.25 and a 52 week high of C$80.66.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 9.3699996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

TOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.46.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

