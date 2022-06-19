Insider Buying: Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) CEO Buys 23,072 Shares of Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LTH opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTH shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

