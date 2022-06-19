Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Buys $347,500.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Paul Segal acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 288,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, June 10th, Paul Segal acquired 200 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $1,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

