Insider Buying: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Purchases $274,500.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) Director Jules A. Maltz bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

