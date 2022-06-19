Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 10,067 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at $448,731.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TWST stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

