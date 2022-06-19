Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,638 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,257 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

