Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.55

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.
Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (TSE:BR)
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
