Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.55

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

Big Rock Brewery ( TSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

