Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

NYSE:WPC opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.059 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

