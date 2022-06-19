1,050 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $9,284,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

