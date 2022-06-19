Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,350 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

